IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Raises Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRNS. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 5.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 59.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRNS stock opened at $24.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average is $26.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.11% and a negative net margin of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $123.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.63 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRNS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Varonis Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In other Varonis Systems news, CFO Guy Melamed purchased 24,400 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $500,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 490,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,195.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Avrohom J. Kess purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.46 per share, with a total value of $28,809.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,631.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guy Melamed purchased 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 490,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,195.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 100,335 shares of company stock worth $1,782,197 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

