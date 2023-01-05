IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Increases Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,008,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,820,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,643,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,145,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,629 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,974 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 48.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,089,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,818 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,451,000 after buying an additional 1,253,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of PEG opened at $62.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 158.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEG. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.