IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $4.79 Million Stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lowered its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 428,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,267 shares during the period. CNH Industrial accounts for approximately 1.1% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 379.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,451,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478,640 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,181.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,763,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391,424 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 17,843.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,678,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658,446 shares during the period. Bank of Italy lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 22,289,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,502 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $42,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNHI opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.66. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 29.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CNHI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.41.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

