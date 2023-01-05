IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $2.98 Million Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,493 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 7.0% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 101,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in WestRock by 1.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 362,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in WestRock by 17.2% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 111,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 16,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 54,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WestRock from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.71.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. WestRock has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $54.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average of $37.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insider Transactions at WestRock

In other WestRock news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $2,008,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

