IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Buys 273 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,687 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 7.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,540,269 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,610,000 after acquiring an additional 103,758 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 18.2% during the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.7% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 61,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 32,223 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.84.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.92. The company has a market capitalization of $195.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $62.82.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

