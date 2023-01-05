IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Boosts Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 370,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,037 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 296.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,497,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MET opened at $73.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.55. The company has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. Research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.