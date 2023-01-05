IPVERSE Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $33,458.24 (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One IPVERSE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IPVERSE has a total market capitalization of $467.10 million and $33,458.24 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IPVERSE has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IPVERSE Profile

IPVERSE was first traded on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io.

IPVERSE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

