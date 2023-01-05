Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 5,096 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,096 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 62.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after buying an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.9% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 53,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.2% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 10,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.13. 104,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,326,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

