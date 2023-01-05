Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 4,286 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lowered its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 91,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 43,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.5% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NWL stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.88. 17,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,282,463. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

Newell Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.