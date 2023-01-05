Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 2,394 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lowered its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 11.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at about $635,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6.5% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 20.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 516,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after purchasing an additional 87,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of CAG stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.82. The company had a trading volume of 29,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,331. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $39.22.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

