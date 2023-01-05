Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Invests $339,000 in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 77.8% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 56,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 24,570 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 246.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

WES stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.89. 496,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,054. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.60.

Western Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $837.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.43 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 35.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WES. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

See Also

