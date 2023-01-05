Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Buys New Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after buying an additional 1,075,059 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,513,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,027,000 after buying an additional 240,921 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 7,694,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,785,000 after purchasing an additional 814,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,334,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,020,000 after buying an additional 480,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,397,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,790,000 after buying an additional 70,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($37.23) to €33.00 ($35.11) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Shares of IPG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.84. 10,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,642. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.03%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

