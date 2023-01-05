Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Acquires 860 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.2% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 19.8% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.1% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 152.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,044,000 after buying an additional 265,691 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 15.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CAT traded down $2.68 on Thursday, hitting $238.68. 12,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,660,310. The company has a market capitalization of $124.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $245.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

