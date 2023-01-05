Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Acquires 2,409 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,866 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 1.2% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 6.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 41,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 179.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WAFD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $32.39. The company had a trading volume of 442 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,192. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.46 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Washington Federal had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is presently 28.32%.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

