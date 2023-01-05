Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Acquires 15,969 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1,154.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,969 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.55. The stock had a trading volume of 222,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,237,812. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $225.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.88 and its 200 day moving average is $179.34.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.