Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,632,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,817 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 3.1% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $589,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.9% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.74. The stock had a trading volume of 58,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,938. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.12.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

