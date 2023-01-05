Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $265.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $277.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.27. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $395.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

