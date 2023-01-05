Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 40.2% annually over the last three years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 67.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.0%.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Invesco Mortgage Capital Price Performance

Shares of IVR opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.83. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $30.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Mortgage Capital

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1,879.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IVR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

(Get Rating)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.