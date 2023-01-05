Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th.
Invesco Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 40.2% annually over the last three years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 67.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.0%.
Shares of IVR opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.83. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $30.20.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on IVR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.
