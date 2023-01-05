Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) Stock Price Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $67.29

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.29 and traded as high as $71.73. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust shares last traded at $71.27, with a volume of 118,669 shares changing hands.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.13.

Institutional Trading of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FXY. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

