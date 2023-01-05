InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Short Interest Update

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the November 30th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IVT. TheStreet downgraded shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 22.5% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 45,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in InvenTrust Properties by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 9.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 29.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InvenTrust Properties Trading Up 2.7 %

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $23.70 on Thursday. InvenTrust Properties has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $32.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2052 per share. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.43%.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

