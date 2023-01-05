Interpublic Group of Companies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 12,009 put options on the company. This is an increase of 3,254% compared to the typical daily volume of 358 put options.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.05. 39,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,676,642. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.03%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 251.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($37.23) to €33.00 ($35.11) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. ING Group started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

