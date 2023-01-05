InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners (NASDAQ:IPVI) Trading Up 0.2%

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.21. Approximately 905 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 248,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90.

Institutional Trading of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPVI. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $467,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $561,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

