International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Shares Up 2.6%

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) rose 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.15 and last traded at $34.15. Approximately 247 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 446,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INSW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

International Seaways Stock Up 1.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.07.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $236.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.13 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 11.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.21%. This is a positive change from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways

In other news, CAO James D. Small III sold 6,500 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $254,865.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,967.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 3,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $137,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 6,500 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $254,865.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,967.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,000 shares of company stock worth $7,346,650. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 51,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

