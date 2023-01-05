Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. Inter Parfums also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.70-3.75 EPS.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.65. 112,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,512. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $64.52 and a 1 year high of $105.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.61.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.31. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $280.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 62.11%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPAR. DA Davidson upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inter Parfums news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $53,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Inter Parfums news, CEO Jean Madar sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $741,304.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $53,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,318 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,358 in the last three months. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Articles

