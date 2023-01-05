Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11-1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. Inter Parfums also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.60 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IPAR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.00.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $96.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.61. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $64.52 and a 1 year high of $105.45. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $280.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jean Madar sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $741,304.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jean Madar sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $741,304.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $91,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,318 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,358. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after buying an additional 16,670 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

