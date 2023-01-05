Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Stake Raised by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Integra LifeSciences worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IART traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,444. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $69.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $385.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.79 million. Research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IART shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Integra LifeSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

