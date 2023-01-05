Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Trading Up 3.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $238.00 to $245.00. The company traded as high as $289.96 and last traded at $289.96. 1,999 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 271,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $279.72.
A number of other research firms have also commented on PODD. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Insulet from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.69.
Insider Activity at Insulet
In other Insulet news, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total transaction of $58,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total value of $58,924.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total value of $4,220,185.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet
Insulet Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $292.87 and a 200-day moving average of $260.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,165.50 and a beta of 0.79.
Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.28. Insulet had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.84 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Insulet
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Insulet (PODD)
- Will Trade Desk Inc Bounce Off Its Support Line?
- Conagra Brands: Another Reason To Go Long Consumer Staples In 2023
- Tesla’s Road to Recovery is a Long, Promising One
- GameStop Stock Worth Considering for Another Run in 2023?
- 3 Energy Stock Winners With More in the Tank
Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.