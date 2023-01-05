Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Trading Up 3.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $238.00 to $245.00. The company traded as high as $289.96 and last traded at $289.96. 1,999 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 271,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $279.72.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PODD. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Insulet from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.69.

In other Insulet news, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total transaction of $58,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total value of $58,924.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total value of $4,220,185.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 1.8% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Insulet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $292.87 and a 200-day moving average of $260.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,165.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.28. Insulet had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.84 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

