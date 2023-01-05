Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Short Interest Update

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the November 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Insight Select Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE INSI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.24. The stock had a trading volume of 13,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,424. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average is $15.65. Insight Select Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $21.38.
Insight Select Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.2402 dividend. This is an increase from Insight Select Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insight Select Income Fund
Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile
Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.
