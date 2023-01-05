Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Short Interest Update

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the November 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Insight Select Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE INSI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.24. The stock had a trading volume of 13,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,424. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average is $15.65. Insight Select Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $21.38.

Get Insight Select Income Fund alerts:

Insight Select Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.2402 dividend. This is an increase from Insight Select Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insight Select Income Fund

Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Insight Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,113,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,115,000 after acquiring an additional 130,400 shares during the period. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.