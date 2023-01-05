Insider Selling: IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) CEO Sells 17,447 Shares of Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 17,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $349,986.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,191 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,511.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Glenn Sblendorio also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 19th, Glenn Sblendorio sold 19,457 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $418,520.07.
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, Glenn Sblendorio sold 50,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $1,150,500.00.
IVERIC bio Stock Performance
Shares of ISEE stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,521,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,264. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $24.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.05.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on ISEE shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on IVERIC bio from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on IVERIC bio from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.
IVERIC bio Company Profile
IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
