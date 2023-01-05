Insider Selling: Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) CFO Sells 3,585 Shares of Stock

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) CFO Michael G. Potter sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $49,759.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,665 shares in the company, valued at $425,630.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Corsair Gaming Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $14.27. The company had a trading volume of 413,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,612. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Corsair Gaming had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $311.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.84 million. As a group, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CRSR shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 224.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,437,000 after purchasing an additional 373,738 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 19,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 429.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

