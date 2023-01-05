Insider Selling: Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells 2,716 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $174,584.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sivan Whiteley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 2nd, Sivan Whiteley sold 106 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.29, for a total transaction of $7,132.74.

Block Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of SQ stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.71. The company had a trading volume of 11,306,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,157,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $152.70. The company has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SQ shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Block from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Block from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Block from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Block to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Block from $100.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.35.

Institutional Trading of Block

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in Block by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Block by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,173,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,508,000 after purchasing an additional 483,342 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Block by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 833,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,604,000 after acquiring an additional 43,352 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

