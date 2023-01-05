Insider Selling: BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) CMO Sells 3,436 Shares of Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) CMO Mark George Wilson sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $11,751.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,396.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Mark George Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 21st, Mark George Wilson sold 3,791 shares of BlackBerry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $13,192.68.
Shares of BlackBerry stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.52. 7,880,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,086,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.42. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $9.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.12.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BB. TD Securities decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.46.
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.
