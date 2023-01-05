Insider Selling: BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) CMO Sells 3,436 Shares of Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) CMO Mark George Wilson sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $11,751.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,396.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark George Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackBerry alerts:

On Wednesday, December 21st, Mark George Wilson sold 3,791 shares of BlackBerry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $13,192.68.

BlackBerry Price Performance

Shares of BlackBerry stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.52. 7,880,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,086,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.42. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $9.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 22,666,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,171,000 after buying an additional 9,614,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,205,000 after purchasing an additional 923,553 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,700,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,439,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BB. TD Securities decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.46.

About BlackBerry

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.