Insider Selling: AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $443,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,970.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Mcclain Holmes III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AAR alerts:

On Wednesday, December 28th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 798 shares of AAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $35,311.50.

On Monday, October 31st, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 57,000 shares of AAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $2,538,210.00.

AAR Stock Down 0.6 %

AAR stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.99. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $52.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAR

Several research firms have issued reports on AIR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AAR from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AAR by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 954,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,918,000 after purchasing an additional 305,785 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 14.4% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 19,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AAR by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 27,652 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in AAR by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in AAR by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.