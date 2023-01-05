Insider Selling: AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $443,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,970.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
John Mcclain Holmes III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 28th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 798 shares of AAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $35,311.50.
- On Monday, October 31st, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 57,000 shares of AAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $2,538,210.00.
AAR Stock Down 0.6 %
AAR stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.99. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $52.83.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AAR by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 954,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,918,000 after purchasing an additional 305,785 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 14.4% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 19,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AAR by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 27,652 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in AAR by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in AAR by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.
AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.
