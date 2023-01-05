Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) CFO Tanya Andreev-Kaspin Sells 14,402 Shares

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) CFO Tanya Andreev-Kaspin sold 14,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $17,138.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 318,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,477.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CTV stock remained flat at $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,476. Innovid Corp. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $203.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 3.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Innovid had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Innovid Corp. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Innovid to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Innovid in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2.70 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Innovid from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovid by 252.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 141,357 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Innovid by 34.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 20,714 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovid in the third quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Innovid in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovid by 74.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 815,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 349,401 shares in the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

