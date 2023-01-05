Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.27 and last traded at $19.44. 7,139 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.58.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average of $20.45.

Institutional Trading of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 120,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,000.

