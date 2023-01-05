InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Short Interest Down 8.2% in December

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the November 30th total of 5,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on INMD. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

InMode Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of INMD traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.61. 11,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,653. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.28. InMode has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $63.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InMode

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. InMode had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 40.93%. Analysts forecast that InMode will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after buying an additional 598,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in InMode by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,411 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $54,505,000 after acquiring an additional 24,082 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in InMode by 13.8% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,631,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $46,922,000 after purchasing an additional 197,271 shares in the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd bought a new stake in InMode during the second quarter worth $34,814,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 319.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,026,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $29,876,000 after purchasing an additional 781,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

About InMode

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

About InMode

