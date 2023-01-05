ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Declares $0.07 Semi-Annual Dividend

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.

ING Groep has a payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ING Groep to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

ING opened at $12.95 on Thursday. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $15.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15. The company has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.57.

ING Groep last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 19.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 9,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

ING has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.89) to €12.50 ($13.30) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.89) to €16.00 ($17.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($14.36) to €14.00 ($14.89) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.83) to €13.40 ($14.26) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.91.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

