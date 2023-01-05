InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.94. InfuSystem shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 26,889 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

InfuSystem Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $190.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 920.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

InfuSystem ( NYSEAMERICAN:INFU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.28 million for the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.63%.

In related news, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher R. Sansone sold 40,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $334,463.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,581 shares of company stock worth $1,052,261. 19.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InfuSystem

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Invenire Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 466,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 66,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.