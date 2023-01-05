IndiGG Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IndiGG has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. IndiGG has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $57,514.69 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About IndiGG

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

