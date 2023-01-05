IndiGG Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $105,785.16 (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000677 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, IndiGG has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. IndiGG has a market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $105,785.16 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG was first traded on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

