ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Trading Down 6.9%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.46. 216,871 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,089,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on IMGN. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim set a $22.00 price objective on ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 75.89% and a negative net margin of 210.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 million. On average, research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Further Reading

