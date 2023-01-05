Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Equities research analysts at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.82.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Trading Up 0.9 %

Illumina stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $202.61. The company had a trading volume of 828,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,516. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Illumina has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $428.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $326,435. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.