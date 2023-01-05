Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Equities research analysts at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the life sciences company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.82.
Illumina Trading Up 0.9 %
Illumina stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $202.61. The company had a trading volume of 828,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,516. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Illumina has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $428.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.54.
Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina
In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $326,435. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
