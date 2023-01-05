iFabric (TSE:IFA) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of iFabric Corp. (TSE:IFA – Get Rating) were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. Approximately 5,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 12,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

iFabric Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$22.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 4.16.

iFabric Company Profile

iFabric Corp. designs and distributes women's intimate apparel and accessories in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company's Intimate Apparel division engages in the design, purchase, and distribution of intimate apparel, which includes a range of specialty bras, including reversible bra, patented bandeaux bra, and patented breast lift products.

