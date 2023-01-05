Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €6.07 ($6.46). Idaho Strategic Resources shares last traded at €5.73 ($6.10), with a volume of 7,700 shares trading hands.

Idaho Strategic Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Idaho Strategic Resources

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDR. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. JW Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources during the 1st quarter worth $2,271,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $574,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Idaho Strategic Resources by 8,404.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 18,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Idaho Strategic Resources Company Profile

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc engages in the exploring, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It owns 100% interest in the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering an area of 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering an area of 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho.

