Hxro Trading Up 22.3% Over Last 7 Days (HXRO)

Hxro (HXRO) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Hxro token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0664 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular exchanges. Hxro has a market cap of $28.48 million and approximately $19,822.80 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hxro has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hxro Profile

Hxro’s genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. The official website for Hxro is hxro.io. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

