Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $10.00. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties traded as low as $9.29 and last traded at $9.33, with a volume of 6183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HPP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 17,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 127,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Down 3.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $260.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.59 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

