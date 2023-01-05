Horizen (ZEN) Price Hits $8.88 on Top Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $8.88 or 0.00052696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $117.41 million and $7.16 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00238069 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00079307 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002216 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,224,688 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.