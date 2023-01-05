Hive (HIVE) Hits Market Cap of $136.58 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last seven days, Hive has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Hive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001609 BTC on exchanges. Hive has a market capitalization of $136.58 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hive alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007882 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.15 or 0.00445937 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.64 or 0.02229053 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hive Profile

HIVE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 503,770,205 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.