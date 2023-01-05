Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Short Interest Update

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the November 30th total of 987,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hippo Price Performance

Hippo stock opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.67. Hippo has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $69.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIPO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hippo from $51.50 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Hippo in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Hippo from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hippo from $75.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Institutional Trading of Hippo

About Hippo

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,749,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hippo by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 665,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Caz Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hippo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,292,000.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

