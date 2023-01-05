Hipgnosis Songs Fund (OTC:HPGSF) Trading Up 0.5%

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (OTC:HPGSF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 7,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Hipgnosis Songs Fund from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16.

About Hipgnosis Songs Fund

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

